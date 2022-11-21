Aaftab couriered 37 items from Mumbai to Delhi after killing Shraddha Walker

Three weeks after Aaftab Poonawala murdered Shraddha Walkar — allegedly by sawing her body into 35 pieces — he abruptly moved out from his Vasai flat, and shipped his household items into 37 boxes to Delhi.The Delhi police team interrogated the owner of the logistics company, ‘Goodluck Packers and Movers,’ who had transported Aftab’s “household items" from Mumbai to Delhi.

Aftab had couriered a consignment of household items that included a fridge, utensils and clothes for Rs 20,000 to a Delhi address in June this year, Govind Yadav, the owner of the company told the police. There were total 37 boxes of Aaftab’s stuff transported. Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight. The saw was allegedly bought from a shop on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, police sources said.