"Aaj mera toota hai kal tumhara tutega" Kangana Ranaut's old video goes viral as CM Thackery faces difficulties in politics

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and CM Uddhav Thackery's conflict is familiar to everyone. As the CM is now fighting for his chair, earlier he crushed the actress's house brutally when he was in power, and on the same note, an old tweet of Kangana is now going viral on social media.

After the dispute between Kangana and Shiv Sena, part of Kangana's house in Mumbai was demolished by the Encroachment Department of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. After that, Kangana criticized Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray. Kangana tweeted a video, in which she said "Aaj mera toota hai kal tumhara tutega, Yaad rakhna sb ek jaisa nahi reheta," (Today my house is broken, tomorrow your pride will be broken. Remember, it doesn't stay the same)

The sentence Kangana said in this tweet is appearing again on social media. Because there is a big split in Shiv Sena and Minister Eknath Shinde has walked away from Shiv Sena with 34 MLAs.

40 MLAs from Eknath Shinde Guwahati

The revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs in the state is now intensifying. Because all the rebel MLAs including Urban Development Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde have now arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde, who raised the banner of rebellion against the Mahavikas Aghadi government, claimed that he had 40 MLAs with him. Meanwhile, the question is whether Eknath Shinde will stay with Shiv Sena or will he form a separate group.