AAP holds protest in Pune over arrest of MP Sanjay Singh; police detain workers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters, protesting against the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Pune, faced detainment by the Vishrantwadi police. Nationwide protests by AAP erupted in response to Singh's arrest on Wednesday.

In the capital city, New Delhi, AAP workers congregated at the party's office, demanding the immediate release of Sanjay Singh. Prominent AAP leaders, including Pune city chief Sudarshan Jagdale, condemned the BJP and called for Singh's release. They were temporarily detained and subsequently released as more party members gathered outside the police station.

Earlier, AAP supporters had staged a significant protest in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in response to Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal decried Singh's arrest as completely illegal, suggesting that it reflected Prime Minister Modi's anxiety. Kejriwal expressed concerns that more opposition leaders could face arrest ahead of the elections.

Sanjay Singh's arrest followed an extensive interrogation by ED officials at his Delhi residence in a case related to liquor policy. Notably, he is the third prominent AAP leader to be arrested by a central agency, following Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.