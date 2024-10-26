AAP Not To Contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign for MVA

The Aam Aadmi Party will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Instead, party chief Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Saturday. The MVA coalition comprises Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP, and the Congress.

"In the Maharashtra elections, the party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, will campaign for the MVA candidates. Aam Aadmi Party will not contest elections in Maharashtra," Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said on X.

According to AAP sources, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP-SP contacted the party about Kejriwal campaigning in Maharashtra. Kejriwal is also set to campaign for Hemant Soren's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand assembly polls, they said.

There are 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, and voting will take place on November 20. In Jharkhand, polling will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, while the counting of votes in both states will take place on November 23.