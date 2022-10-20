AAP's office in Mumbai attacked, party blames Congress

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) office in Bandra was allegedly attacked, the reason behind why their office was attacked is yet to be ascertained.

Preeti Sharma Menon, President of AAP Mumbai, said, "Both the Congress and BJP have jointly looted Mumbai. They are status quo beneficiaries and cannot stand the rise of Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP's ranks are filled with anti-social elements. The Congress party is finished, the corrupt among them have joined the BJP and the good people that are left, are joining the Aam Aadmi Party."

"The lumpen elements in both these parties have a free run. There is no leadership left in the Congress to even control the miscreants in their rank and file. We demand that the police take immediate cognizance of this hooliganism and take strictest action possible," she further added.

An FIR was registered, In its statement on Twitter AAP said, Parts of the office have been damaged. No party worker was hurt. A formal complaint has been filed at the local police station. AAP demands immediate and stringent action.



