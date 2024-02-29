Abdul Karim Tunda, Key Figure in 1993 Serial Bomb Blasts Case, Acquitted by TADA Court

In a significant development, the Terrorist and Anti-disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court has acquitted Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case. Two people were killed and many more injured in the blasts on multiple trains on the first anniversary of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition.

The court, which cited lack of evidence against Tunda, convicted the other two accused - Aminuddin and Irfan - and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Tunda, now 84, is currently serving a life term after his conviction in a 1996 bomb blast case. He is an accused in several other bombing cases.