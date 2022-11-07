Abdul Sattar makes derogatory remarks against MP Supriya Sule

State Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar made a very dirty statement while criticizing MP Supriya, daughter of NCP President Sharad Pawar. After his criticism, the political atmosphere across the state has heated up. After Sattar's dirty criticism, NCP activists have become extremely aggressive. Sattar is being demanded to apologize. The NCP leaders are demanding Abdul Sattar's resignation as a minister. Supriya Sule's first reaction to all these developments has come out.

Supriya Sule has been criticized at a very low level. So many people were paying attention to his reaction to this criticism. Finally, Supriya's first reaction in this case has come out. In fact, he has avoided talking about Abdul Sattar's statement. “I will not speak on the matter. I will not talk about Abdul Sattar", he gave his first reaction, TV9 reported.

Abdul Sattar`s use of unparliamentary language against NCP leader Supriya Sule draws ire of the Opposition MVA. NCP spokesperson tweets, "This is an insult to all women and shows his cheap mindset.