Abetment to suicide case registered against unidentified person in IIT student’s death

Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police probing IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki’s death registered an offence against an unknown person for alleged abetment to suicide, an official said.

The case was registered 47 days after Solanki allegedly ended his life by jumping off a building on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai on February 12.

SIT officials on Thursday night visited Powai Police Station along with Darshan’s father Ramesh Solanki, and based on his complaint, the FIR was registered, the police official said. The complaint had been submitted to Powai Police on March 16, the official added.

We have registered an offence against unidentified person under section 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

On Wednesday, Ramesh Solanki had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and accused SIT officials of harassing his family over the registration of FIR.

The letter said the family was completely shocked and disheartened by the attitude of the police and the members of the SIT who had been refusing to register an FIR.

Darshan Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus on February 12 this year.