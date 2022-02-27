Abhay Deol gives major ZNMD vibes in latest post

'Dev.D' actor Abhay Deol, who has been known for his quirky choice of films, treated his fans to a series of photos with Italian model, Eugenio Casnighi, on Sunday.

The actor seemed to be taking a road trip to Las Vegas and the pictures gave major 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' vibes to all his fans. In the film, Abhay's character takes a road trip in Spain with his friends, played by Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan.

He took to his Instagram handle to post the pictures.

The 'Manorama Six Feet Under' actor sported a dark grey shirt, pistachio green jacket and dark blue jeans. He also sported goggles that gave a typical road trip traveller vibe to him.

He brought in the reference to the famous children's novel, 'The Wizard of Oz', in the caption of the picture, by writing, "We're off to see the wizard, The wonderful wizard of Vegas Because because because because Becaaaaaaaauze..... It ain't Oz!"

Abhay was last seen in the 2021 film, 'Velle'. He also featured in web series like the sci-fi, 'JL50' and the intense, '1962: The War in the Hills'.

( With inputs from ANI )

