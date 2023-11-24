Absence of a valid PUC certificate in Mumbai to attract a hefty fine of Rs.10,000

Mumbai is considered as the 7th most polluted city in the world, with construction work being one of the major reasons for the pollution. Following court orders, machines have been used to expedite the work. The transportation department will also take action against drivers by conducting a PUC check. Default drivers will face a fine of ten thousand rupees, as per the information provided by the transportation department.

Mumbai's transportation department is not taking the necessary measures to handle the construction work related to the transportation of goods. It has been observed that the goods being transported are not properly covered. Mumbai transport commissioner Jitendra Patil have instructed that their Their will be special inspection campaign for vehicles transporting goods, as well as vehicles used for construction work, such as trucks transporting sand, cement, bricks, steel, etc, and vehicles transporting goods through transit mixers. However, after the court's decision on air pollution, further action is being taken by the transport department. According to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, it is necessary to conduct a valid air pollution test and have a certificates. PUC should be from authorized center only otherwise your insurance will get rejected.

"What action will be taken against them?"

To prevent pollution, a valid PUC certificate for vehicles is necessary. If motorcyclists or car drivers do not have a valid PUC certificate, action can be taken against them. Those who do not have this certificate can be fined Rs. 10,000. PUC centers are also monitored. They are given permission by the transportation department. However, when issuing pollution certificates from the current PUC center, vehicle inspections should be done properly. Many questions arise about this. Therefore, even the PUC center will be monitored by the RTO."