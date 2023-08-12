Absence of CM at Pune's flyover inauguration sparks political debate

In a significant development for Pune city, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to inaugurate a new flyover today in the highly congested Chandni Chowk area. The inauguration ceremony is expected to witness the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with several state ministers, marking a moment of civic progress.

Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's absence from the event has sparked a political debate, intensifying the ongoing cold war between Pawar and Shinde.

The backdrop of this strife involves Ajit Pawar's recent review of portfolios under the Chief Minister, which has fueled speculations of Shinde's discontent. The tensions escalated as Pawar's faction announced plans to campaign in constituencies represented by 13 MPs aligned with Shinde's group.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself faced the harrowing Chandni Chowk traffic snarl ten months ago during a journey to Satara. Responding to public outcry, he swiftly initiated the flyover's construction, but recent reports indicate he might not be present for its inauguration.

As Punekars anticipate smoother traffic flows, the political dynamics and rivalries at play continue to grab attention, leaving room for further intrigue and developments in the days to come.