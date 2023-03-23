ABVP sweeps Nagpur University senate polls, wins all reserved category seats

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with the BJP, has swept the graduate constituency polls of the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) senate this year as well.

In the elections held for ten seats, the ABVP won all five reserved category seats, shocking the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). Even in the open category, four candidates of ABVP were ahead till the filing of the report. The counting of votes started on Tuesday morning and continued until late Wednesday night.

Only about 13,800 voters (23%) had exercised their franchise out of over 60,000 voters in Nagpur University’s Senate-registered graduate constituency. 51 candidates were in the fray for ten posts.

ABVP candidates Prathamesh Phulekar (Scheduled Caste), Dinesh Sheram (Scheduled Tribe), Sunil Phudke (Other Backward Class), Waman Turke (VJNT) and Roshni Khelkar (Women) won the reserve seats. The results for the reserved category were declared at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, while the counting for the five open category seats continued until late at night.

Category-wise results