ACB files bribery case against Mumbai police inspector

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an offence against a Mumbai Police inspector for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 from a man facing criminial charges. According to the ACB official, the 47-year-old inspector is attached to the Mankhurd police station in suburban Mumbai.

He had demanded Rs 2 lakh from the man for not externing him from his locality, but later agreed to accept Rs 50,000. Externment means banishing a criminal from a certain geographical area. The inspector had already accepted Rs 25,000 from the man and was harassing him for payment of the remaining amount, the ACB official said.

Fed up with harassment, the man lodged a complaint with the ACB which verified facts and later registered a case against the inspector under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he further added.