ACB files case against Uddhav Thackeray faction's leader Yogesh Bhoir
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 6, 2023 05:51 PM 2023-03-06T17:51:52+5:30 2023-03-06T17:52:16+5:30
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a corruption case against Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Yogesh Bhoir. The ACB team has reached his residence in Kandivali, Mumbai for the search operation in the case.
Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena said the time has come to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party's corruption washing machine to save the country and cited the letter written by Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the authoritarian regime.
