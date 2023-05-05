Accident on Pune-Nashik highway disrupts traffic for 4 hours

At around 7 am on Friday morning, a 40-foot trailer overturned on Pune-Nashik national highway at Bhorwadi-Avasari Khurd (Ta. Ambegaon), leading to a traffic jam for four hours. The incident occurred on the busy highway that links Pune and Nashik, with vehicles on both sides of the road stuck for almost a kilometre.

As soon as the incident occurred, the local police initiated traffic control operations, which helped alleviate the congestion to some extent. Nonetheless, the overturned trailer remained a hindrance on one side of the highway till late morning.

Several citizens hastened to the scene of the mishap to provide assistance to the police. Although the driver of the trailer was unharmed. However, the incident inflicted significant damage to both the trailer and its load.

The overturned trailer caused considerable inconvenience to commuters traveling between Pune and Nashik. The incident emphasizes the significance of periodic vehicle maintenance and the importance of following safety guidelines while driving on highways.