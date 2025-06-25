'Acted Like a Mother': Latur Woman Traffic Constable Slaps Women Riding Triple-Seat on Scooter; Video Goes Viral

A female traffic constable beat up three young women riding a two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Latur city in violation of the road rules, and later apologised for her actions but asserted her intention was not wrong. A video surfaced on social media platforms on Monday in which Constable Pranita Musne was seen verbally abusing and assaulting the women who were caught riding a triple-seat scooter, which is against the law.

In a viral video shot at Renapur Naka in Latur, the constable is seen alleging the three women were riding rashly. The constable later slaps one of the three women. After the video surfaced, Musne told reporters on Tuesday (June 25) that she had been working with the traffic department for the past two and a half years.

Latur Traffic Police Constable Slaps Three Women

Latur scooty girl Video : 3 तरुणी स्कुटीवरुन बेफाम, महिला पोलिसाने अडवलं, बडवलं आणि सुनावलं pic.twitter.com/10PVzl2q2w — गरीबांचा लेकरू 巴魯❣️ (@Ballu_Speaks) June 24, 2025

"I was going for my duty after dropping off my daughters for tuition classes, and saw three women riding a two-wheeler in a rash manner," she said. The constable claimed when she asked the women to travel safely, they told her to mind her own business.

Also Read | Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Two Schools in Nala Sopara Receive Threatening Email About Explosives.

"They continued the unsafe ride and and one of the women riding pillion was not even sitting properly," Musne said. The constable said she followed the women and caught them when they stopped after a state transport bus came in their way. "I slapped the woman," Musne said, adding she acted like a mother, and not a police constable, at that time.

"The language that I used was also wrong and I apologise to the women and their parents. But my intention was not wrong," she added.