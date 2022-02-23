‘Action against Nawab Malik is an example of misuse of central machinery’, says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier in the day. His interrogation has been going on there since morning. The action taken by the ED against Nawab Malik in the early hours of this morning has caused a stir in the political circles of the state.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also reacted angrily. Sharad Pawar has said that the action taken against Nawab Malik is an example of the misuse of central machinery. When asked about the action taken by the ED against Nawab Malik, Sharad Pawar said, what to say about this? There is nothing new in this. This is an example of the way the system is currently being misused. We were sure that this would happen sometime sooner or later. Nawab Malik speaks openly. So we were sure that he would be harassed by taking his name in any case. There is no need to comment further on this.

According to the information received, ED officials arrived at the residence of Nawab Malik around 4.30 am today. They were accompanied by CRPF personnel. After giving Malik the idea of ​​action, ED officials brought him to the ED office at 7.30 am. After that, Malik's interrogation has been going on since 5.30 am.