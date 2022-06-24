Action against PSOs, commandos and constables of all rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde?

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's revolt has caused a stir in state politics. Taking several MLAs, Shinde went to Surat and later to Guwahati. However, the administration had no information about this. So now action is likely to be taken against the personal secretary officers, commandos and constables of all the rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde.

On the day of the Legislative Council verdict, Eknath Shinde went to Surat and then to Guwahati with several MLAs, handing over power to the government and intelligence agencies. After that, one by one, some other MLAs also joined his group. Neither the Home Department nor the police department was aware of this. Therefore, action is likely to be taken against the PSOs, commandos and constables who are now with all these MLAs. NCP's Sharad Pawar had also expressed his displeasure over the Home Department.

It is learned that the mutiny did not take place suddenly but was planned for the last few months. Eknath Shinde and BJP leaders were supposed to have secret meetings, but it is said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ignored them. Meanwhile, all in the state.

