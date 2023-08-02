'Action will be taken against Congress magazine for comments against Veer Savarkar' says, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday told the state Assembly that action would be taken against anyone who makes a statement against the icons of the country. In connection with the case against hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "Action will also be taken against Congress Magazine Shidori for comments against Veer Savarkar. No one should speak ill against great personalities be it Gandhiji or Savarkar, Fadnavis added in the Upper House. First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against Bhide in Amravati and notices issued to him, apart from registering cases against those who issued threats to Congress legislators Prithviraj Chauhan and Yashomati Thakur who sought action against Bhide, he said.

Fadnavis stated in the House that though Bhide works for Hindutva, he has no right to make statement against the icons of the state. The deputy CM added that the government will not tolerate any insult to a national icon and action will be taken against any violator, even if the person happens to be his relative. “In the way how Bhide has faced action for his statements against Gandhiji, action will also be taken against those who are repeatedly insulting Veer Savarkar. Action will be taken against Congress mouthpiece ‘Shidori’ for insulting Savarkar,” Fadnavis told the House.Congress and NCP leaders, including Prithviraj Chauhan, also took objection to Fadnavis for referring to Bhide as ‘Guruji’. Fadnavis replied that Sambhaji Bhide is widely addressed as ‘Guruji’ and he is indeed a ‘Guruji’ (teacher) for him and the BJP.“Sambhaji Bhide has been sent a notice under CrPC 41A. Bhide has accepted the notice sent by Amravati police. An inquiry will be conducted accordingly. The police said that the videos of the speech are not available. But they (videos) are circulating in media from different places. Jitendra Awad has also filed a complaint in this regard. The FIR was registered and forwarded to the Amravati Police for further probe,” Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, told the House.