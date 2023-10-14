Activist Manoj Jarange accuses Bhujbal, Fadnavis of trying to incite Maratha community

Activist Manoj Jarange, who has brought back the Maratha quota issue to the centre stage in Maharashtra, on Saturday threatened to intensify his agitation after October 24 if the government fails to provide reservation to the community in jobs and education.

Monoj Jarange slammed state minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chhagan Bhujbal for allegedly claiming that Rs 7 crore had been collected for Saturday’s protest. He said that only the Maratha community supported the protest and managed to arrange just Rs 21 lakh for the gathering.

He also accused Bhujbal, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and advocate Gunratan Sadavarte of trying to incite the Maratha community and urged the members to stay united and “not to fall for divisive tactics”. The activist urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to have a "word with Fadnavis and drum some sense into him over the issue".

The Maratha community has given so much to Fadnavis, he claimed. “If you grant reservation to Marathas, the people of the community will hold you in high regard,” he said. Jarange claimed that his Facebook account was inaccessible for two hours, suggesting that it was under some kind of clampdown.

He accused the Maharashtra government of not conducting a survey to facilitate Maratha reservation. The activist said the government should consider increasing the quota ceiling beyond 50 per cent to accommodate reservations to Marathas while ensuring that the move is not struck down by courts.

Marathas are primarily a farming community and they have been a significant contributor to the country’s agricultural landscape, providing essential foodgrains, he said. “Despite their crucial role, the community feels marginalised and excluded from the benefits of reservation,” he said.