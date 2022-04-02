Actor Malaika Arora injured in car accident, hospitalised

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora suffered injuries in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday and was later hospitalised.

The actress has received some minor injuries. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She has been hospitalised at Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

"Malaika Arora Khan met with an accident on Mumbai Pune Highway. She has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment She has some minor injuries," Apollo hospital said.

The hospital said that she will be kept under observation tonight and will be discharged in the morning tomorrow.

( With inputs from ANI )

