Actress Deepali Sayyad from team Thackeray to join Shinde group?

The Uddhav Thackeray faction suffered yet another blow. Famous actress and Thackeray group leader Deepali Sayyad will join the Shinde group. Sayyad herself has given information about his admission. Deepali Sayyad has made this big statement after meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Therefore, the Thackeray group is being considered as a big blow.

Deepali Sayyad today met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha residence. After that he announced that Thackeray would leave the group. I will be participating in the Shinde group next Saturday. I have admission for the next three days. So when and what time to enter. Deepali Sayyad said that I met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss where to enter, TV9 reported.

I was brought to Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde. So it is my duty to stand behind him after he leaves Shiv Sena. She said that I am joining the Shinde group out of the same sense of duty.

I will accept whatever responsibility Eknath Shinde gives me. I have enough idea of ​​what responsibility they are going to give me. Therefore, he also made an indicative statement that I am ready to carry out this responsibility.

At this time, he also supported the rebellion of the Shinde group. It is not treason committed by the Shinde group. It is their right. They demanded their rights and fought for them. People around the king also have rights. She also said that they should get their share.

Sena was torn into two factions when Shinde, then a Maharashtra minister, rebelled in June. The majority of Sena MLAs joined Shinde and brought down the Shinde-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, also comprising the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Shinde replaced Uddhav as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with BJP's backing. Since then, both Uddhav's and Shinde's factions are engaged in a tussle to be the 'real' sena and the carriers of party founder Bal Thackeray's legacy.