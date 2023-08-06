Actress files rape case against NRI boyfriend in Mumbai

The NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai has booked a 41-year-old Lower Parel-based NRI businessman for allegedly raping a 34-year-old anchor-cum-actress on multiple occasions.The case was registered last week, but its details surfaced on Saturday. According to the complaint, the victim had met the accused, Viren Patel (41), at a friend's party in Andheri in October, 2022 after which he called and messaged her and they became close. Patel proposed marriage to the victim which she accepted. She even informed her family and friends about their marriage.

In February 2023, Patel asked the victim to come and stay at his house and one day, in an inebriated state, he raped her despite her resistance.The next morning, the businessman made her speak to his family and informed them that he would marry her in December. Thereafter, the victim said, he took her to different places and raped on the pretext of marriage. Police said that after some time, when the victim asked about the marriage, Patel started assaulting her. Based on the complaint given by the victim, an FIR has been registered against her under sections 376(2) (n), 323 and 504 of the IPC.