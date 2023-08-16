"Address your disputes first," says agitated student to MLA Rohit Pawar

MLA Rohit Pawar engaged with students at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad). Many students shared their concerns, but an agitated student stood up and asserted, "Sir, address your disputes first. Only then will anyone pay attention to our issues."

MLA Rohit Pawar responded to the student, "Tell me, do you have a brother? You're saying this because you're alone. It's not like that. You lack experience in what you're asserting. Certain individuals have gained power due to the conflicts between us. Let's unite to address and resolve the situation."

Commenting on jobs and various issues in the state, Rohit Pawar said, "My social work and style of politics are different. I myself have come into the field of politics, practical style is important in politics. You said we don't come when we are in power. Yet, two out of the two and a half years in power were dominated by the challenges posed by the pandemic."