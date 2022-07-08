Aditya Thackeray announced 'Nistha Yatra'

Against the backdrop of the mutiny by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his pro-MLAs, Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray has now stepped in to revive the Shiv Sena. Aditya Thackeray has announced 'Nistha Yatra' to build a party by contacting Shiv Sainiks on a personal level. Shiv Sena MLAs who have revolted. Inducts & services Aditya Thackeray will interact with Shiv Sainiks by visiting the constituencies of such MLAs. Aditya Thackeray has started the tour from today.

Shiv Sena's formula is to defeat the rebels and for this Aditya Thackeray will visit 236 branches in Mumbai and constituencies of rebel MLAs. He will visit every branch and interact with Shiv Sainiks. He will try to give strength to the office bearers and activists who remain loyal to Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena party has suffered a great loss due to the mutiny of a big leader like Eknath Shinde. Therefore, party chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray have focused on damage control. Uddhav Thackeray will sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai for a day and interact with Shiv Sainiks. Aditya Thackeray has started touring Maharashtra. On the other hand, MP Sanjay Raut has also started working. Sanjay Raut is on a tour of Nashik today and he will guide Shiv Sena office bearers.

After Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister, the number of people from Shiv Sena joining the Shinde group increased. Out of 67 former Shiv Sena corporators in Thane, 66 had met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After that, former Shiv Sena corporators in Navi Mumbai also met the Chief Minister and expressed their support. Not only that, but Shiv Sena corporators in Nagpur also supported Shinde.

After 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena, now MPs are also preparing for mutiny. It is being said that 14 Shiv Sena MPs are in touch with the Shinde group. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that Shiv Sena will be hit hard in the coming period. Against this backdrop, Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray have started party-building work.