Aditya Thackeray express disappointment after EC freezes Bow and Arrow symbol

After the Election Commission (EC) froze the 'bow and arrow' symbol, prohibiting the opposing camps in the party from using it in the next Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 3, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray referred to the side led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as "traitors.

This came about because of a dispute over the Shiv Sena's claim to the "Bow and Arrow" sign."Boxed traitors today have done a despicable and shameless act of freezing the Shiv Sena's name and symbol. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this. Will fight and win! We are on the side of truth! Satyamev Jayate!" Aaditya Thackeray tweeted in Marathi