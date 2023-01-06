Adityanath came here to give, not to take away industries: Maha BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mumbai to "give" and not to "take away" anything, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. Earlier in the day, opposition parties in Maharashtra criticised the UP CM's visit to Mumbai, raising fear that he aimed to snatch away industries from the state. "Yogi-ji is a Vidwan (learned man) and he will surely give something to the state. He has not come here to take industries or Bollywood away," Bawankule told reporters in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.Such meetings with investors are common, he said, adding that Adityanath's visit should not be politicized he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was on a visit to Mumbai to invite Indian industry players for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, returned to UP with investment proposals worth more than Rs 5 lakh crore, an official statement from the Government said on Thursday. The Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani has proposed big investments in electronics manufacturing and green energy sectors, including providing 5G internet connectivity across UP and better health services to villages in Uttar Pradesh with the help of artificial intelligence.

Adani Group has shown interest in setting up medical colleges in Ballia and Shravasti on PPP model and a skill development centre with a capacity of 10,000 youths in Noida. Over two dozen industrialists including Reliance, Tata Sons, Adani, Godrej, Birla, Piramal, Vedanta, Parle, Hinduja, Lodha, and Ramki met the Chief Minister during his two-day visit to Mumbai to invite industrialists to join the $5 trillion vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.