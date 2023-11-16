"Advay Hiray's arrest politically motivated, minister misusing power": Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Advay Hiray was arrested by a team of Nashik police from Bhopal on Wednesday. Hiray was facing cases related to non-repayment of loans taken from the Nashik District Co-Operative Bank for textile mills in Malegaon.

MP Sanjay Raut criticized the Shinde government and Minister Dada Bhuse, claiming Advay Hiray's arrest was politically motivated.

“Advay Hiray's arrest was due to political pressure. Fearing defeat, the minister has misused the government machinery and filed more than 40 cases against Advay Hiray and his family," Raut said. He was interacting with the media in Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut said, " Advay Hiray is the grandson of Bhausaheb Hire, a prominent leader of the United Maharashtra struggle. However, Advay Hiray's arrest was due to political pressure tactics. The allegations against him were present when he was in the BJP and even before that. However, after joining the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in Malegaon. Fearing defeat, the minister has misused the government machinery and filed around 40 cases against Advay Hiray and his family."

"Dada Bhuse is accused of a fraudulent deal of 178 crores in Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory's shares. Complaints have been filed with the ED and CBI regarding this. So, what action has been taken against Dada Bhuse?" Sanjay Raut asked.

Notably, Advay Hiray is considered a staunch opponent of Public Works Minister Dada Bhuse.

"Hasan Mushrif was accused by the BJP of a scam in the Sant Santaji Ghorpade factory. Mushrif is currently out on bail. People with ED and CBI cases associated with the Shiv Sena are in the government. No action has been taken against these individuals. However, by arresting Advay Hiray, the government has shown that we are in a politics of revenge and pressure. There was pressure on Advay Hiray not to contest the Malegaon assembly elections. The entire Shiv Sena is behind Advay Hiray," stated Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Advay Hiray Arrested: What's the Background of the Arrest?

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Advay Hiray was arrested by a team of Nashik police from Bhopal on Wednesday. Hiray was facing cases related to non-repayment of loans taken from the Nashik District Co-Operative Bank for textile mills in Malegaon. The loans were obtained when Hiray was the director of the mills but were hardly repaid. The court had also declined to grant relief to Hiray in the case, after which he went missing.

A team of Nashik police arrested him from Bhopal in the early morning, according to reports. However, Hiray's supporters blamed his adversary in politics, PWD minister Dadaji Bhuse, for the arrest on the festive day.

According to reports, a loan worth Rs 7.5 crore was taken for one Renuka Textile Mill in Malegaon, as per sources. The dues swelled to over Rs 32 crore, following which a case was filed against Hiray in April this year. After the High Court declined to entertain interim bail, Hiray had gone missing. Hiray is an arch-rival of Shinde loyalist Dadaji Bhuse and had left the BJP to join the Shiv Sena (UBT) immediately after the split within the Shiv Sena.

Family members allege that the case for which Hiray is arrested is eight years old. They claim to be pursuing the legal route and reminded of their earlier charges against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the MVA leaders are being deliberately harassed by engaging them in fake cases.