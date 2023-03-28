Adv. Gunratna Sadavarte's license suspended for two years by Maharashtra & Goa Bar Council

The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa has determined that Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte engaged in professional misconduct and as a result, his license to practice law has been suspended for a duration of two years.

The bar council's 3-member disciplinary committee found Sadavarte guilty of misconduct under Section 35 of the Advocates Act 1961.

The complainant claimed that Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte violated the advocate ethics code by wearing his advocate's band during television debates, public events, and agitations.

After receiving a notice from the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa on February 7, 2023, regarding disciplinary proceedings, Advocate Gunratna Sadavarte was directed to attend the hearing. However, he filed an appeal to the High Court.

Observing that Sadavarte won't be given any special treatment merely because he is an advocate and alleges the complaint is politically motivated, the court simply issued Rule and refused to grant a stay on the proceedings. The court didn't find any procedural infirmity with the Bar Council's notice.