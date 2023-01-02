After 24 hours, Nashik factory still under flames, 2 casualties reported

An official said on Monday that efforts to extinguish the flames were still ongoing more than 24 hours after a fire broke out in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Nashik district, claiming two lives. He said about ten fire engines were still on the scene and that it would take some time to extinguish the blaze.

On Sunday morning, a large fire broke out at Jindal Poly Films Pvt Ltd in Mundhegaon, which is located alongside the Nashik-Mumbai national highway in Igatpuri taluka, after a burst in the factory's boiler. Two people were killed and 17 others were injured in the incident, which occurred at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The explosion was so big that it could be heard in adjacent villages. From a distance, the flames and smoke could be seen. According to officials, the event happened at 11.30 a.m. The state government has decided to launch a high-level investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

"Though the fire has been controlled to a large extent, it is yet to be completely doused," a police official who was present at the spot.

"The fire on the upper floor has been extinguished, but the fire on the lower level is still blazing due to plastic granules catching fire," an official stated. According to them, eight to ten fire tenders are still on the spot working to put out the blaze.

The National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force are also involved in the effort, according to the official. "It will take some time to completely extinguish the fire." "As long as smoke is emitted, cooling operations may continue until the evening," he added.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the accident scene. He also met the injured people who were being treated at a hospital in Nashik. The Chief Minister stated that the state government will provide five lakhs to the next of kin of each deceased person, and the injured will get free medical treatment.