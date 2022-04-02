After 8 years, Mumbai gets 2 new Metro lines in suburbs

Mumbai, April 2 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday flagged off two new Mumbai Metros - Line 2A and Line 7, both in the suburbs - on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year.

The two new lines shall start operations daily 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. from Sunday for commuters, with fares ranging from Rs 10 - Rs 40 for the airconditioned rides at speeds of around 70 kmph, said MMRDA Commissioner S.V.R. Srinivas.

Both fully elevated, Line 2A from Dahisar East to D.N. Nagar in Andheri West via the new Link Road, and Line 7 from Dahisar East to Andheri East via the Western Express Highway - are partially complete.

Though the trains are equipped to operate with a driverless system, initially they will be run by a contingent of around 60 male and female drivers.

When fully completed, Line 7 will be 33.50 km long with 29 stations and Line 2A shall be 18 km long with 17 stations en route.

The development came nearly 11 months after Thackeray had flagged off the trial runs on these 2 lines in May 2021.

The city got the Mumbai Metro One its first - and only so far - elevated line on June 8, 2014 linking Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar in the east-west direction.

The Line 2A and Line 7 were sanctioned in October 2015 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone during the erstwhile BJP-led government of the (then) CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The entire corridors of the two new lines are expected to be ready in the next five-six months, officials said.

