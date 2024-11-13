After Nitin Gadkari and Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Helicopter Searched by EC Officials in Baramati

The Election Commission officials searched Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's helicopter on Wednesday, November 13, when he arrived for a campaign in the Baramati constituency. The development came amid a row over Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's bag checks in Yavatmal and Latur.

Aji Pawar took to social media to share a video of his helicopter being searched by poll officials today. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pawar said the Election Commission conducted a routine check of his bags and chopper as he cooperated with them.

Today, while on my way for election campaigning, the Election Commission conducted a routine check of my bags and helicopter. I fully cooperated and believe that such measures are essential to ensure free and fair elections. Let us all respect the law and support efforts to… pic.twitter.com/lVDUPh174u — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 13, 2024

"Today, while on my way for election campaigning, the Election Commission conducted a routine check of my bags and helicopter. I fully cooperated and believe that such measures are essential to ensure free and fair elections. Let us all respect the law and support efforts to uphold the integrity of our democracy," said Pawar in a post on X while sharing a video.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's helicopter was checked by poll officials in Latur. A viral video shows the officials searching inside the chopper and inspecting several bags. Uddhav Thackeray's bag inspection sparked controversy among political circles.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place, poll officials regularly check and conduct surprise visits to prevent the distribution of gifts and cash to lure voters ahead of the scheduled assembly elections in Maharashtra on November 20.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday also posted a video of the Devendra Fadnavis bangs being checked by poll officials at the airport. The BJP said that Fadnavis's bags were also checked in Yavatmal and Kolhapur on November 7 and 5.

The BJP said that the Opposition leaders shoot videos to show off. "The Constitution is not for show. Constitutional arrangements must be followed. We only request that everyone should be aware of the Constitution," the BJP said in a Marathi post on X.

Shiv Sena UBT leader and MP Sanjay Raut reacted on the Fadnavis video saying that all luggage are checked at the airport and there is no big deal in it.