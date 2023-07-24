After Raigad, Landslide strikes Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Amid intense rainfall, there was a massive landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad on Sunday night. The landslide resulted in the blockage of the road, hindering traffic movement towards the state capital. The landslide took around 10:30 pm. However, no one was injured."The landslide badly affected the three lanes of the expressway towards Mumbai as rocks and mud blocked the path. After the incident, the traffic towards Mumbai was stopped," he said.

Restoration work was underway late night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thane and Palghar and yellow for Mumbai, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places. Heavy rain pounded different parts of Vidarbha, especially Yavatmal district, claiming 10 lives in the last 24 hours. Three casualties each were reported from Yavatmal, Amravati and Bhandara, and one from Wardha in rain-related incidents. Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed intense showers in the 24 hours between July 21 and 22, with the Santacruz observatory recording 204mm rain -- the heaviest downpour in the suburbs this season and the third-highest single-day rainfall for July in 9 years. The city recorded 253.3mm rainfall in 24 hours on July 16, 2021, and 375.2mm on July 2, 2019.