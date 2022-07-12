After recovering loan of 3lakhs youth gets robbed on road

A youth returning from a shop after recovering a loan of Rs 3 lakh 11 thousand was robbed by two persons who were chasing him from a car in Dhamangaon around 6.30 pm on Monday. The incident is believed to have been monitored and police are investigating further.

Aadesh Gautam Bokhare (23, Chobhanimgaon) of Ashti taluka was working in Patwa Suppliers shop at Tarun Kada. On Monday, at the request of the shop owner, the order went to Khilad, Pandharwadiphata, Amalner, and Dhamangaon and recovered the loan. Order on a two-wheeler with Rs. 3 lakh 11 thousand.

Meanwhile, a car coming from behind blocked the road near the Trimurti petrol pump. The two in the car threatened the knife and took Rs 3 lakh 11 thousand from the order. The case was registered at Ambhora police station late on Monday night. Further investigations are being carried out by Deputy Superintendent of Police Adinath Bhadke under the guidance of Ashti Deputy Superintendent Abhijeet Dharashivkar and Assistant Inspector of Police Rohit Bembere.