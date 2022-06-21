After Shiv Sena, five Congress MLAs not reachable

While the atmosphere in the state has been shaken since morning due to the winds of rebellion in Shiv Sena, now a big news is coming from the Congress faction. Five Congress MLAs have become unreachable. Initially, the Congress had split in the Legislative Council elections. It was learned that the Congress had sent a summons to all the MLAs in Delhi.

On all these developments, the Congress has immediately called its MLAs to Mumbai. An in-charge has also been appointed from Delhi.

Five Congress MLAs are not reachable. This has caused unrest even among the Congress leaders. Congress leaders are also trying to reach out to these MLAs. The revolt by senior Shiv Sena leader and state government minister Eknath Shinde has caused a stir in politics in the state including Shiv Sena. On the one hand, efforts are being made to appease Eknath Shinde. In addition, Eknath Shinde, who is in the midst of a major revolt, has given three proposals to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. On the other hand, Eknath Shinde has been removed from the post of group leader. Now, Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai has been given a chance to replace Shinde.