'Aghadi Biggest Khiladi of Corruption': PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack on MVA at Chimbur Rally (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), on Tuesday, accusing it of hindering Maharashtra's growth. Describing the MVA as the "biggest (khiladi) player of corruption," Modi claimed that the alliance had effectively "done a PhD" in stalling development projects, causing them to hang in limbo, wander, and be delayed. He asserted that the MVA had put a brake on the state's progress, preventing much-needed development.

Addressing a rally in Chandrapur's Chimbur, PM Modi said, "Maharashtra ka tez vikas Aghadi walo ki baski baat nai hai. MVA ne keval kaamo par break lagane mai PHD ki hai. Kaamo ko atkana, latkana aur bhatkana." Taking a dig at the Congress, Prime Minister Modi remarked that the party has earned a "double PhD" in stalling development projects. He said, " Ye Congress wale toh isme expert hai, 2.5 years mai inhone har vikas ki projects ko rokne ki koshish ki hai. Aghadi wale hai bhrashtachar ke sabse bade Khiladi,".

Addressing the audience, Prime Minister Modi questioned whether the people of Chimbur would allow the MVA to halt the city's development. "Kya aap inhe dobara loot ka licence milne denge kya? loot karne denge kya, khazana bharne denge kya??? Will you let the MVA put a break in the development of Maharashtra?".