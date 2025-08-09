Nagpur: Mahalaxmi Temple Entrance Roof Collapse Injures Several Labourers; Rescue Operation Underway

An unfortunate incident has taken place at the Mahalaxmi Temple in the Korhadi area of Nagpur. The slab collapsed while the work on the entrance of the temple was going on. The incident has injured 13 laborers and it is reported that the condition of two of them is critical. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, an NDRF team was called immediately after the incident. Search and rescue work is currently underway.

Entrance construction near Mahalaxmi Temple's fourth gate was disrupted when a slab collapsed at 8 pm on Saturday. After receiving information about the incident, district administration officials reached the spot. At the same time, an NDRF team was also called for relief and search work.

Nagpur District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar reported that the gate collapsed during construction, trapping and injuring several laborers. All injured workers have been hospitalized and are receiving treatment. Authorities are following post-accident procedures and believe no one remains trapped under the debris. No serious injuries have been reported.