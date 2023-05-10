Ahead of SC's verdict Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar says, current state govt has majority no what decision comes out

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said the current state government has the majority no matter what decision comes out, in comments coming ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict expected soon on a plea seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The apex court in March this year reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to last year's political crisis in the state, including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against Thackeray's leadership.

Narwekar said, After I became the speaker, this government succeeded in the floor test. Going by the numbers, this government has the majority, no matter what decision comes out. Narwekar on Tuesday said a decision regarding the disqualification of MLAs is the prerogative of the Legislative Assembly speaker. The speaker, who is a lawyer by training, had also said the judiciary was well aware of its responsibilities and duties.