Ahilyanagar Car Accident: One Killed, Four Injured as Out-of-Control Vehicle Rams into Crowd in Maharashtra; Horrific Video Surfaces

Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra (November 26, 2024): A horrific car crash in Ahilyanagar on Monday left one person dead and four others injured after an out-of-control vehicle ploughed into a crowd at a marketplace. The incident occurred around 5:53 p.m. near a cluster of eateries along the roadside.

CCTV footage showed a speeding white Mahindra XUV 500 ramming into a group of youths standing next to their motorcycles. The force of the crash sent the victims flying several feet in different directions. One individual was reportedly crushed under the car, which continued moving until it struck another parked vehicle across the road. Shocked bystanders rushed to the scene to assist the victims.

According to local media reports, 29-year-old man succumbed to his injuries, while four others were taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended by the crowd and handed over to the police. His identity has not yet been disclosed, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.