Ahmednagar: Clash between two group, many injured in stone pelting

Ahmednagar witnessed a tense situation on Tuesday night as two groups clashed, resulting in multiple injuries. The groups set a two-wheeler on fire and vandalized several other vehicles, with reports of stone pelting in the area.

According to police, six to seven people from both groups were injured in the violence. and FIR has been filed in connection with the clash, and an investigation is underway.

The district was tense following the violent clash. However, police arrived and took control of the situation.