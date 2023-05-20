Ahmednagar: Congress protests poor road quality, accuses officials of corruption

Congress workers held a sit-in protest at Professor Chowk in the hot sun, demanding a private inspection of road projects. This comes amidst discussions about fake reports and third-party involvement in city road works. Protesters were unhappy as municipal officials and public representatives ignored their demands. The protest was led by Kiran Kale, the Congress city district president.

The Congress party made a surprise visit with a mobile lab from the public works department to inspect the quality of certain roads in the city. They demanded that citizens join them in this inspection. Congress workers and officials gathered near the planned statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Professor Square, using umbrellas to shield themselves from the hot afternoon sun.

During the event, Kale admitted that he lacked the courage to examine the poor quality of the city's roads, which is why they took this action. He accused municipal officials of corruption, claiming that they colluded with contractors to exploit public funds. The Congress had written to the commissioner expressing their demands and publicly challenged the MLAs and corporators, but they avoided addressing the concerns of the people.