Ahmednagar: Training for the first batch of agniveers begins in Ahmednagar

Under the new Agnipath scheme, the Armoured Corps Center and School in Ahmednagar has started training Agniveers. The scheme went into effect on January 1, 2023. As part of the Agnipath programme, agniveer will undergo intensive, scenario-based practical training.

Physical training, drill, marksmanship, common military knowledge, tactical acumen in basic tactics, unarmed combat, and situational awareness will all be part of this training. Following this training, they will receive advanced military training in their particular trades.

The Armoured Corps Center and School will provide adequate training for Agniveers. Following successful completion of the training, the Agnives will be attested as young soldiers and assigned to various Armoured Corps regiments to serve the country.