Ahmednagar: Unexpected smoke incident on Shivshahi bus leaves passengers in fear and disarray

The bus, carrying 45 passengers, was en route to Nashik on the Nashik-Pune highway when it reached the Ghargaon area of Sangamner taluka around 12:15 pm. The smoke emerged from the front of the bus, prompting the driver, Akash Arvind Gaikwad, to promptly stop the vehicle. As a result, the passengers inside became alarmed and disembarked from the bus. Their concern grew, fearing that the bus might catch fire.