Ahmednagar: Unseasonal rains devastate Parner taluka, CM orders relief measures

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms have severely affected Parner taluka in Ahmednagar district, resulting in several tribal families in Vankute village being left homeless. As a result, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the district collectors and divisional commissioners to construct new houses for the affected families immediately in the presence of media representatives.

During his visit to Parner taluka to assess the damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Vankute village where he took note of the news of crop damage and house collapse reported by the media. He then directed the district collector and divisional commissioner to promptly repair the houses of the tribal community that were affected by the heavy rains and hailstorms and to provide a report on the progress of the repairs to the media representatives. This has brought significant relief to the affected citizens.

Several regions across the state have been impacted by unseasonal rains causing widespread damage to agriculture. Recently, the Chief Minister visited Nashik where he assessed the damage caused to the farmers' dam and interacted with affected farmers. During the visit, he directed government officials to promptly conduct panchnamas to evaluate the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who recently visited Vidarbha, inspected the damage caused by the Unseasonal rains and promised to conduct a panchnama. According to Fadnavis, crops on 7,400 hectares of land in Vidarbha have been affected by the rains.