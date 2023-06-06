Ahmednagar: Violence mars 'Bhagwa Morcha' in Sangamner with stone pelting

Hindutva organizations organized the ‘Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha’ today in Sangamner, Ahmednagar district. The march, aimed at protesting against increasing crime and love jihad, witnessed participation from several villages in Sangamner taluka, who observed a complete shutdown in support. However, the march encountered some obstacles and challenges along the way.

During the return journey from the rally, two factions engaged in stone pelting at Samnapur village near Sangamner town, as per the reports in Saam Tv. This unfortunate incident resulted in the damage of several vehicles and left one person injured.

Police have swiftly arrived at the scene to prevent any further escalation of the situation. Currently, Samanapur village is experiencing a tense atmosphere. The exact cause of the altercation during the march is still unknown. However, it is important to note that the authorities have the situation under control at present.

The saffron march was organized in protest against the attacks on the Hindu community, the increasing crime rate, and the phenomenon of love jihad. Today, numerous villages in Sangamner taluka showed their support by observing a complete shutdown and actively participating in the march. Notably, a significant number of women and girls also joined the march, demonstrating their solidarity.