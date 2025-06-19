AI Dindi in Pandharpur Wari Redefines Spiritual Palkhi with a Tech Twist

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, this year’s Pandharpur Wari will feature an innovative addition - the AI Dindi. Designed to merge spiritual tradition with modern technology, this unique dindi incorporates the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Spiritual Intelligence, and the cultural sentiment of “AI” as “Aai” (Mother) or “Mauli”, symbolizing divine love and support. The AI Dindi stands out for its all-inclusive approach, welcoming participants from various regions, languages, professions, and age groups. Its goal is not only to preserve and promote the essence of the Wari but also to inspire and engage the younger generation through a meaningful spiritual experience.

Organizers have emphasized that the initiative is not limited to people from the IT industry. "Whether you’re a homemaker, retired, a student, or a working professional - anyone can be a part of this movement," a spokesperson said. The vision is to make the Wari more accessible and immersive for everyone, especially those unfamiliar with the Warkari tradition. To ensure maximum participation, the AI Dindi will operate along the Pune to Pandharpur route, and pilgrims can join on any convenient day or stage of the Wari. Bus services from Pune to the current location of the Palkhi (sacred palanquin) and return trips have been arranged for the participants.

In preparation, training camps are being held across Pune under the themes “Bhajan Sandhya” and “Games of the Wari”, teaching participants how to sing traditional abhangas, play taal (cymbals), and walk rhythmically with the dindi.

By blending age-old spiritual customs with the latest in technology and community-building efforts, the AI Dindi is expected to be one of the most inspiring highlights of this year’s Wari, offering not just a walk to Pandharpur, but a journey of the soul.