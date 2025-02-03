AI University in Maharashtra: Govt Forms 22-Member Expert Panel for Research, Skill Development and Innovation

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has set up a 22-member team to spearhead efforts in research, skill development, technological innovation, and AI manufacturing. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ and demonstrates Maharashtra’s commitment to shaping India’s digital future.

At the core of this initiative is the creation of the state’s first AI university, a groundbreaking project led by Minister Chandrakant Patil and to be implemented in collaboration between the Ministries of Information Technology and Higher & Technical Education.

Also Read | BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai Civic Body to Present Budget on February 4; Key Expectations.

As reported by News18, this university, which was a key promise in the Mahayuti government’s election manifesto, aims to be more than just an academic institution. It will become a centre for research, technological innovation, and skill development, designed to prepare young people for leadership roles in the AI-driven global economy. The university aims to nurture a new generation of innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

The 22-member team is expected to submit its recommendations in the next month, focusing on establishing centres of excellence and innovation across Maharashtra, advancing AI-driven solutions for governance and industry, and preparing a future-ready workforce.

The team will be chaired by the Principal Secretary of the IT department and includes notable experts, academicians, and industry leaders such as scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar, Naren Kachru of Google India, Bhuvan Lodha of Mahindra, and Atlas Skill University Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajan Velukar.