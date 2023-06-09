AIMIM chief hits back at deputy CM Fadnavis' controversial remark on Kolhapur clash

Following the recent riots in Kolhapur district triggered by the display of Aurangzeb's mobile status, a blame game has ensued between the ruling and opposition parties. The opposition has accused the ruling party of promoting the violence, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raised questions about the sudden appearance of "Aurangzeb's offspring" in relation to the unrest. Now, AIMIM Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi has also entered the fray, adding to the controversy.

"Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth. They keep the status of Aurangzeb and show their posters. Because of this, there are tensions. Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who are behind this? We will find this out,” Fadnavis said.

Reacting to this Owaisi said, "Devendra Fadnavis said 'Aurangzeb ke aulaad'... Do you know everything? I didn't know you were such an expert. Then call out Godse's & Apte’s offspring if you know who they are as well."