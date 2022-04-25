AIMIM's Waris Pathan: Muslims are being targeted in the country

The BJP had turned its back on the all-party meeting convened by the state government on the issue while the issue of mosque loudspeakers was hot in the state. The Thackeray government has convened an all-party meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to resolve the issue of bongs. However, instead of MNS president Raj Thackeray, MNS's Bala Nandgaonkar and Sandeep Deshpande attended the meeting. In this meeting, everyone agreed on the implementation of the directive of the Supreme Court. However, the MNS leaders insisted on their ultimatum till May 3.

AIMIM leader and Mumbai MLA Waris Pathan was present at the meeting. Speaking to media after the meeting, he commented on the current situation. "Muslims are being targeted all over the country. You, I know all, you see, today in 6 to 7 states of the country, Muslim citizens were robbed of their homes in Jahangirpuri without any notice, either out of business or in the name of hijab. Targeting a particular community, it does not send a good message, "said Waris Pathan, MLA of AIMIM in Mumbai.