Ain't no place for shady rumours: Arjun Kapoor reacts to break up rumours
By ANI | Published: January 12, 2022 06:18 PM2022-01-12T18:18:29+5:302022-01-12T18:25:23+5:30
Several rumours flooded the internet on Wednesday that Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have called it quits.
However, Arjun came to shatter them by sharing a rocking picture with his ladylove on social media.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Arjun posted a monochrome picture with Malaika and captioned it as, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all."
Malaika dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.
Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor